Chhattisgarh: Rare 'Orange bat', endangered Indian Wolf sighted in forest area of Bastar district

Photo: ANI

An endangered Indian Wolf and a rare species of "Orange bat" have both been spotted in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar district, according to a forest official. The Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 designated the Indian Wolf as a Schedule I species as a result of its extremely low population. Their continued existence in the Bastar jungles is pleasant.

Ganveer Dharamsheel, the director of Chhattisgarh's Kanger Ghati National Park, noted that in the Naxal-Prone areas of the Bastar district, Kanger Ghati National Park and Indravati Tiger Reserve now have greater access from the forest department. Additionally, cameras have been installed by forest management in the interior areas of the forest to capture images and videos of rare wildlife species.

The official further revealed that it is excellent to see Indian wolves living in these forests, and a plan is being created to protect and promote them. It is being announced to the villagers. To assist us in the preservation of wildlife, we are in contact with them.

Despite the fact that a sizable portion of the forest is under Naxal control, forest department officers avoid those areas in such circumstances. However, the department continues to make every effort to save wild animals. "Earlier, Blind Fish, Common Hill Myna, Crocodile, long-moustache cave crickets, and rare species of Otter were also found in the Kanger Ghati National Park," Dharamsheel said.

READ | Planning trip to Maldives? Here's all you need to know about visas available, documents required for Indians

(With inputs from ANI)