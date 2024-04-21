Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur, encounter underway

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj said on Wednesday that 71 naxals have been gunned down to date since January, and the fight against naxals is at the 'deciding step.'

One Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Keshkutul area of Bhairamgarh in the Bijapur district on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Police said. Police said that weapons had been recovered from the site. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said that the encounter operations are still underway.

Further details are awaited. Earlier this week, a total of 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region.

"71 naxals have been gunned down to date since January 2024. This is one of the major breakthroughs in Chhattisgarh on the Naxal front. The fight against naxals is at deciding step. Our endeavour in the future will be to carry forward what we have done against the Naxalites. Preparations have started to give a new identity to the area and its people," IG Sundarraj P said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the District Reserve Guard and BSF personnel after 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district on Tuesday. He termed it a "big achievement."The operation in which 29 Naxals were killed is considered one of the biggest counter-Naxal operations in recent times.

