Headlines

Explore the amazing deal on premium shawls under 1,000

Get flat 60% off on men’s bomber jackets on Amazon

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Countdown for exit of Congress in state, says PM Modi

‘No player like…’: Wasim Akram names cricketer who stands out from Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam

Two more Indian cities join Delhi in world’s most polluted list after Diwali.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explore the amazing deal on premium shawls under 1,000

Get flat 60% off on men’s bomber jackets on Amazon

Two more Indian cities join Delhi in world’s most polluted list after Diwali.

6 must-watch Bollywood films on natural disasters

Best XI from teams qualified for ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals

Vitamin B12: Signs of B12 deficiency on nails

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Keh do ki ye jhooth hai': Mrunal Thakur-Badshah spark dating rumours, hold hands at Diwali party, netizens react

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Countdown for exit of Congress in state, says PM Modi

PM Modi also said the Congress hates him so much that it abuses the entire OBC community in his name.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress over corruption and said the countdown has begun for the exit of its government in Chhattisgarh. 

Addressing a rally in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also took a dig at the purported power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, and said when the Congress can ditch its own senior leaders, then it is certain that it will cheat people and not fulfill the promises made to them.

"The Congress has also understood that now its time is over in Chhattisgarh. Some journalist friends from Delhi and political analysts have told me that the chief minister (Baghel) is himself going to lose (election from Patan seat)," Modi said.

PM Modi also said the Congress hates him so much that it abuses the entire OBC community in his name.

"The Congress hates Modi. They have started hating even Modi's caste. For the last several months, Congress has been abusing the entire OBC community in the name of Modi...They have even refused to apologise after a court directed them to do so," he said.

"This is an example of how much hatred they have for the OBC community. It is the Congress that insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is the Congress which conspired to end Babasaheb's politics," Modi said.

The Congress can do anything for vote bank and appeasement, he added.

Polling for 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Can't say this is the best-ever’: Sourav Ganguly on India's current pace attack

Watch: Ian Smith’s hilarious imitation of Ravi Shastri in commentary box during IND vs NED clash

AUS vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa shine as Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Meet Arti Jha, truck mechanic's daughter, who struggled hard for NEET coaching, cracked exam with AIR...

This actress never went to school, started modeling at 14, debut film with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE