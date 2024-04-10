Twitter
Chhattisgarh: 12 dead, several injured as bus plunges into soil mine pit in Durg, PM Modi expresses condolences

The incident took place around 8.30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari Police Station limits when the victims were returning home after work from a distillery, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 08:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

At least 12 people were killed and 14 injured -- all employees of a private firm -- as a bus they were on fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari Police Station limits when the victims were returning home after work from a distillery, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

According to preliminary information, the bus with more than 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40-foot-deep 'murum' mine, he said.

''12 people, including three women, were killed in the accident,'' he added. Shukla had earlier confirmed the death toll to be 15. Murum, a type of soil, is mostly used for construction.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation along with the teams of the State Disaster Response Force and locals, Shukla said.

Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary told reporters a magisterial probe had been ordered into the incident. ''The bus was carrying workers of Kediya Distilleries located in Kumhari area. So far the deaths of 12 people have been confirmed. Of the 14 injured, 12 have been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, while two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital here,'' she said.

The company has offered compensation to the victims, the collector said, adding, they will also get similar help from the administration. A magisterial enquiry will be conducted into the incident and action will be taken against the guilty, Choudhary said.

Visuals of the spot showed the bus turning turtle after falling down. Amid darkness, the rescuers had to toil hard initially.

President Droupadi Murmu in in a message on social media platform X said, ''I am deeply saddened by the news of deaths of several people in a bus accident in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured.'' 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ''The bus accident that happened in Durg, Chhattisgarh is very painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration has been engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims.'' 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured people.

''Received the news about the death of employees of a private company in a bus accident. I pray that departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family members,'' Sai said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

