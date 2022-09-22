Chennai: Man kills grandma and watches TV while she bleeds to death

Representational Image

On Tuesday, a man killed his grandmother in Korukkupet after she had served him his favourite lunch of fish, curry, and rice. He was upset that she wanted him to pay back the 1 lakh that his mother had borrowed. When she had bled to death, he then bolted the house's doors and watched TV.

The woman was identified by the police as 70-year-old Visalakshi, who resided alone in a home on Korukkupet's Karumariamman Nagar Second Street. Her daughter Amudha's 28-year-old son Satish was the attacker. After lunch, Satish and Visalakshi got into a fight over money, during which Satish slashed her with a blade and struck her with a hammer.

A neighbour came later when heard the noise and asked about it, Satish blamed it on the TV and said his grandmother had gone out. He locked the house and started watching TV, while his grandmother lay injured. After some time he called his mother and said that grandmother had been injured in a fall. His mother rushed to the house and took Visalakshi to the Stanley government hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Sathish was still slurring his speech while watching TV when police arrived at Visalakshi's house. The RK Nagar police detained Sathish after filing a case. The hammer and blade used to murder Visalakshi were taken by them. Sathish was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Visalakshi had been pressing Satish and Anudha to return the 1 lakh they had borrowed to construct a new house four years ago, Police said. Amudha even borrowed money from others to build a house at Red hills. Since Amudha was unable to repay the loan she was forced to sell her house and settle the loans.

She gave 1 lakh to her mother and promised to repay the rest at the earliest.