Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Dr MS Swaminathan conferred with Bharat Ratna

Former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, and Dr MS Swaminathan conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the Republic of India.PM Modi announced the same on Friday.

PV Narasimha Rao

Former Prime Minister and veteran leader of Congress, Late P V Narasimha Rao will be conferred with the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Taking to X, PM Modi said that as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

Chaudhary Charan Singh

Former Prime Minister of the country, Chaudhary Charan Singh will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said this honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister's incomparable contribution to the country.

Dr MS Swaminathan

"'Swaminathan made monumental contributions to the country in agriculture and farmers’ welfare,'' PM Modi said. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture and made outstanding efforts in modernising it, the prime minister said.