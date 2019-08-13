Trending#

Chandrayaan 2 will land on Moon on Sept 7, says ISRO

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country’s second lunar mission


Aug 13, 2019

India’s maiden voyage to the Moon is firmly on track and Chandrayaan 2 is expected to be around the Moon on August 20. The landing there is expected on September 7.

K Sivan, chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), gave out the details of the plans on Monday and said that Chandrayaan 2 is on schedule. “On August 20, the spacecraft will be reaching moon and we’ll be carrying out lunar orbit insertion. By this process, Chandrayaan 2 will be around Moon on August 20. We plan to have a series of manoeuvres around Moon. Finally, on September 7, we’ll be landing on Moon. This is our plan.”

Sivan also said that Chandrayaan 2 will close the distance with the Moon from August 14. “On (August) 14th early morning, around 3:30, we are going to have a manoeuvre called trans-lunar injection. By this process, Chandrayaan 2 will leave Earth and move towards the Moon,” he said.

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country’s second lunar mission. Chandrayaan 2 seeks to explore the far side of the Moon, a feat no other country has achieved yet. If this landing is successful, the 10-billion-rupee mission will allow scientists to carry out studies regarding the presence of water at the Moon’s south pole.

