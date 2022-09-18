Chandigarh University 'leaked videos' row: How a female student filmed 60 hostel women bathing and changing clothes

Protests at Chandigarh University in Mohali

Massive protests broke out at Chandigarh University in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged `leaked objectionable videos` of 60 women students went viral. The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a high-level probe into the matter and also ensured strict action against the accused. AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also urged students to maintain peace as he termed the incident as “serious and shameful”.

While some reports said that multiple videos of other girl students using the hostel bathroom in the university were shot and leaked, police officials later said there is only one video of the accused herself, adding that she has not recorded any other video of anyone else.

As per reports, the girl student who shot the purported video is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla. Police have registered an FIR in the matter and the accused girl has been arrested. The cops have also denied reports of any attempted suicide by any of the girl students of the varsity.

According to sources quoted by Zee News, the accused student in the university hostel used to make videos of girls living in the hostel every day. She used to make these videos when others were changing clothes or taking bath.

She used to send these videos to her friend in Shimla, resulting in the footage being circulated online. The girls had been noticing her for a few days, but on Saturday, they caught her red-handed.

After this, the officials of the institute were informed and the girl was questioned on the spot. The girl admitted that she used to send videos to her friend. She said she used to do this only at the behest of her friend.

According to sources, when the students came to know that their videos had gone viral on social media, their senses were blown away. During this, a girl student suffered a heart attack after watching the video. She, along with other girls who complained of uneasiness, were rushed to nearby hospitals.

"It is a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused is arrested. No death has been reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali Vivek Soni.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice," he added.