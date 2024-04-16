Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know Durga Ashtami shubh muhurat, vidhi for kanya puja and more

Chaitra Durga Ashtami, or Maha Ashtami, is a day that carries great significance for those who worship Maa Durga. This important day takes place on the eighth day of the Navratri festival. This year, Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024 will be celebrated on April 16, 2024 (Tuesday).

Shubh Muhurat:

Ashtami Tithi starts at 12:11 on April 15, 2024, and concludes at 13:23 on April 16, 2024, according to the Drik Panchang.

Devotees across the nation celebrate this day with great devotion, honouring Goddess Durga and seek her blessings.

Kanya Puja:

Often referred to as Kumari Puja, Kanya Puja is an essential ritual performed on the eighth day of Navratri, known as Durga Ashtami. This significant ritual involves worshiping young girls who symbolize the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Here’s how to perform Kanya Puja:

Firstly, make sure you clean the puja area, decorating it with flowers, rangoli, and traditional motifs.

Place a clean cloth to seat the girls. Gather necessary items like fruits, sweets, clothes, bangles, and gifts for the girls.

Invite an odd number of girls, ideally nine, to represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga. As a sign of deep respect and purity, make sure their feet are clean.

Welcome the girls with a warm gesture by offering them flowers and gently applying tilak (vermilion mark) on their forhead. Make them comfortable by seating them on specially arranged cloth.

After this, light a lamp and perform the aarti in front of the Kumaris. While performing the aarti, chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Offer fruits, sweets, and other traditional dishes to the Kumaris. You may also wish to offer new clothes, bangles, and other gifts.

Serve a meal to the Kumaris, which typically includes puri, halwa, and chana. Touch their feet and seek their blessings.

Offer dakshina (donation) to the Kumaris as a symbol of gratitude. Sometimes people also donate clothes, food, or other essentials to them.

Conclude the puja by distributing prasad to everyone present. Show your gratitude to the Kumaris for their presence and blessings.

In the end, ensure to carefully dispose of the puja material and cleanse the puja area properly.

