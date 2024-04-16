Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know Durga Ashtami shubh muhurat, vidhi for kanya puja and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

Anil Ambani gets big relief from NCLT, Reliance firm may soon get Rs 40000000000 from…

Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli military vows response to attack as calls for restraint mount

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

8 vegetables that help improve digestion in summer

9 remedies to fight kidney stones

150 Mughals are buried inside this place

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Sona Mohapatra slams trolls targeting her in pics where she's 'not all covered up': 'I used to get triggered...'

Salman Khan's family is 'taken aback' after 'disturbing' firing incident, reacts to people calling it a publicity stunt

HomeIndia

India

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know Durga Ashtami shubh muhurat, vidhi for kanya puja and more

Chaitra Durga Ashtami, or Maha Ashtami, is a day that carries great significance for those who worship Maa Durga. This important day takes place on the eighth day of the Navratri festival. This year, Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024 will be celebrated on April 16, 2024 (Tuesday).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chaitra Durga Ashtami, or Maha Ashtami, is a day that carries great significance for those who worship Maa Durga. This important day takes place on the eighth day of the Navratri festival. This year, Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024 will be celebrated on April 16, 2024 (Tuesday).

Shubh Muhurat:

Ashtami Tithi starts at 12:11 on April 15, 2024, and concludes at 13:23 on April 16, 2024, according to the Drik Panchang.

Devotees across the nation celebrate this day with great devotion, honouring Goddess Durga and seek her blessings.

Kanya Puja:

Often referred to as Kumari Puja, Kanya Puja is an essential ritual performed on the eighth day of Navratri, known as Durga Ashtami. This significant ritual involves worshiping young girls who symbolize the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Here’s how to perform Kanya Puja:

  • Firstly, make sure you clean the puja area, decorating it with flowers, rangoli, and traditional motifs.
  • Place a clean cloth to seat the girls. Gather necessary items like fruits, sweets, clothes, bangles, and gifts for the girls.
  • Invite an odd number of girls, ideally nine, to represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga. As a sign of deep respect and purity, make sure their feet are clean.
  • Welcome the girls with a warm gesture by offering them flowers and gently applying tilak (vermilion mark) on their forhead. Make them comfortable by seating them on specially arranged cloth.
  • After this, light a lamp and perform the aarti in front of the Kumaris. While performing the aarti, chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga.
  • Offer fruits, sweets, and other traditional dishes to the Kumaris. You may also wish to offer new clothes, bangles, and other gifts.
  • Serve a meal to the Kumaris, which typically includes puri, halwa, and chana. Touch their feet and seek their blessings.
  • Offer dakshina (donation) to the Kumaris as a symbol of gratitude. Sometimes people also donate clothes, food, or other essentials to them.
  • Conclude the puja by distributing prasad to everyone present. Show your gratitude to the Kumaris for their presence and blessings.
  • In the end, ensure to carefully dispose of the puja material and cleanse the puja area properly.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; check routes to avoid

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

Sirens, blasts sound across Israel after iran fires drones, missiles in unprecedented attack, video surfaces

Meet NEET-UG topper who didn't take admission in AIIMS Delhi despite scoring AIR 1 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement