India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, travels with body in bag

WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

'India has always been...': Maldives tourism body reacts to derogatory comments against PM Modi

CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, travels with body in bag

Suchana Seth, 39, was arrested by the Karnataka Police from Chitradurga.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

CEO of Bengaluru-based AI startup has allegedly killed her 4-year-old son in Goa said police on Monday, adding the woman traveled with the body before she was caught. 

39-year-old Suchana Seth, who co-founded artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI lab, was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday with her son's body in a bag. 

The CEO checked into the hotel in North Goa with her son on Saturday. On Monday, she checked out of the room alone and asked the hotel staff to book a cab to Bengaluru. 

According to the police, Seth killed her son using a sharp weapon and after committing the act, asked the hotel management to arrange for a taxi to travel back to Bengaluru insisting that she wanted to travel by road. CCTV footage examined by the police revealed she had checked out of the hotel alone.

“She initially told the police she had left her son with a relative in South Goa, but the story didn’t check out. We called the cab driver and asked him to report to the nearest police station. She was nabbed with the help of Karnataka Police in Chitradurga district while on the way to Bengaluru,” the officer at the Calangute Police station said.

