Centre to frame rules to check fake product reviews on e-commerce websites

The Central government will work with stakeholders to create a framework to check fake reviews on e-commerce websites, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Saturday. The exercise will be carried out to conserve consumer interests as they heavily rely on reviews for making purchases on these platforms. The Department of Consumer Affairs will develop these frameworks after examining the mechanisms used by e-commerce websites in India and the global best practices.

The department discussed the magnitude and roadmap to curb fake reviews with consumer forums, e-commerce companies, law universities, industry bodies and activists, in a meeting recently. It noted that consumers get influenced by the opinion and experience of users.

In the meeting, the department's secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh said the stakeholders have two main issues at hand -- ensuring the authenticity of those reviewing products and the liability of platforms. He also said that e-commerce websites must also disclose how they choose relevant reviews for display.

The e-commerce companies agreed to participate in forming a legal framework.

The country's most prominent e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, certify if the review is written by a verified buyer or not.

