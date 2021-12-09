Centre may appoint new CDS in next 7 days amid General Bipin Rawat's sudden demise, know the eligibility criteria

With the sudden and unfortunate demise of General Bipin Rawat in a military helicopter crash, the all-important post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has become vacant. The Modi government is mulling over the appointment of a new CDS in the next seven to ten days, as per media reports quoting top sources.

With the passing away of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane has now become the senior-most military officer in the country. Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General CP Mohanty and Northern Army commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi are next in the hierarchy.

General Bipin Rawat became the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the country in January 2020. It was in his Independence Day address in 2019 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that there will be an appointment of a CDS who will be above the three armed forces Chiefs.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday is expected to make a statement in Lok Sabha at around 11:15 am and in Rajya Sabha around 12 pm in this regard. The announcement of a new CDS becomes all the more important at a time when India is locked in a border standoff with China.

Eligibility criteria for CDS post

Any Commanding officers or flag officers of the armed forces are eligible for the position, as per the rules.

Normally, the upper age limit for Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has been fixed at 65 years.

Shekatkar committee recommendation says the government should choose the CDS from among the three service chiefs.

Many in the security establishment believe that the first two or three CDS appointments should be from the army.

This is because the security challenges the country faces are along the borders with the two adversaries.

General Rawat's experience in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast was the reason behind appointing him to the post of CDS.

General Rawat superseded two top generals, Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi and Lieutenant General PM Hariz.