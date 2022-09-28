Search icon
Centre appoints senior advocate R Venkataramani as next Attorney General of India

R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

File Photo

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani was appointed on Wednesday as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years.

The appointment came days after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi refused to take up the role.

 

Venkatramani is a Supreme Court lawyer who has been practising for 42 years. In July 1977, he was admitted to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu, and in 1979, he joined the chambers of Mr. P.P. Rao, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court. In 1982, he established an independent practise in the Supreme Court. In 1997, the Supreme Court of India appointed him as Senior Advocate. Appointed to the Law Commission of India in 2010, and reappointed for a second term in 2013.

He has practised in many areas of law, including constitutional law, arbitration law, indirect tax law, corporate and securities law, environmental law, education law, land law, criminal law, human rights law, consumer law, and service law.

Venkatramani has appeared in the Supreme Court and High Courts on behalf of several state governments, universities, and central and state public sector undertakings.

Between 2004 and 2010, he was a Special Senior Counsel for various departments of the Government of India in the Supreme Court and High Courts, and he also acted as Counsel for the Supreme Court in matters pertaining to the service conditions of Court employees.

