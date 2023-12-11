CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When will class 10, 12 exams begin? Check latest update

Headlines

This Indian cricketer is most searched on Google in Pakistan, it's not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Sri Lanka experiences power outage for several hours after main transmission line fails

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee celebrate selfless love with O Maahi, fans laud return of 'romantic' SRK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370 in J-K, here's how Pakistan media reacted

Sri Lanka experiences power outage for several hours after main transmission line fails

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Batters with maximum sixes in 2023, it's not Rohit Sharma

9 commonly mispronounced brand names

Most successful Indian captains in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

'I was just...': Here's what Bobby Deol said about 'performing' marital rape scene in Animal

Ram Gopal Varma morphs his face on Ranbir Kapoor in Animal poster, takes a dig at critics, fans call him 'unpaid PR'

Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee celebrate selfless love with O Maahi, fans laud return of 'romantic' SRK

HomeIndia

India

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When will class 10, 12 exams begin? Check latest update

As noticed in the past few years, CBSE releases the date sheet one and half months prior to the first examination day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the time table for class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cnse.gov.in. Both exams are scheduled to begin on February 15 next year (2024) and are expected to get over by April 10.

As noticed in the past few years, CBSE releases the date sheet one and half months prior to the first examination day.

In 2023, the board date sheets were issued in December and exam on February 15. For Class 10 students, the board exams ended on March 2, 2023, whereas for class 12 students, the exams were over on April 5, 2023. The time given to appear for the exam is scheduled in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and her successor to lead BSP?

Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family’s net worth is over Rs 30351 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha a 'curse of Mother Kali'

Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

Meet Indian who grew up in a village, cracked IIT, now works with NASA as…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE