CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When will class 10, 12 exams begin? Check latest update

As noticed in the past few years, CBSE releases the date sheet one and half months prior to the first examination day.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the time table for class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cnse.gov.in. Both exams are scheduled to begin on February 15 next year (2024) and are expected to get over by April 10.

As noticed in the past few years, CBSE releases the date sheet one and half months prior to the first examination day.

In 2023, the board date sheets were issued in December and exam on February 15. For Class 10 students, the board exams ended on March 2, 2023, whereas for class 12 students, the exams were over on April 5, 2023. The time given to appear for the exam is scheduled in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.