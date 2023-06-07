Search icon
Caught on cam: Woman kidnapped, forcefully married in Rajasthan

A shocking video of a woman being kidnapped and then forcefully married in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

A shocking video has started surfacing on social media platforms where a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and forcefully 'married' by one of the kidnappers to another man. This incident happened in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, alleged the girl's family. 

Reportedly, the kidnapping happened just days before her wedding. In the viral video, the woman is seen crying and shouting for help while she gets married to a man in the presence of a few people in the middle of a desert. 

The woman is being held in a man's arms as they take rounds around a fire, as part of the wedding ritual in the Hindu religion. 

Notably, the viral video was shared by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter and she urged CM Ashok Gehlot to take cognisance of the matter and take action against the culprits.

“This video is being told by the media of Jaisalmer. According to reports, a girl was kidnapped in public and forced to marry her by lighting a fire in a barren desert. This is a very shocking and frightening incident. @AshokGehlot51 investigate the matter and take action,” Maliwal said.

The Jaisalmer police replied to Maliwal’s tweet and arrested the prime accused. Police said a case has been registered in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer in relation to the incident on 1 June 2023, and the main accused seen in the video has been arrested. 

