Caught on cam: Woman kidnapped, forcefully married in Rajasthan

Woman kidnapped, forcefully married in Rajasthan | Photo: Twitter

A shocking video has started surfacing on social media platforms where a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and forcefully 'married' by one of the kidnappers to another man. This incident happened in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, alleged the girl's family.

Reportedly, the kidnapping happened just days before her wedding. In the viral video, the woman is seen crying and shouting for help while she gets married to a man in the presence of a few people in the middle of a desert.

The woman is being held in a man's arms as they take rounds around a fire, as part of the wedding ritual in the Hindu religion.

Notably, the viral video was shared by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter and she urged CM Ashok Gehlot to take cognisance of the matter and take action against the culprits.

“This video is being told by the media of Jaisalmer. According to reports, a girl was kidnapped in public and forced to marry her by lighting a fire in a barren desert. This is a very shocking and frightening incident. @AshokGehlot51 investigate the matter and take action,” Maliwal said.

मीडिया द्वारा ये वीडियो जैसलमेर का बताया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार एक लड़की को सरेआम किडनैप करके एक बंजर वीराने में आग जलाकर उसके साथ ज़बरदस्ती शादी कर ली। ये बेहद चौंकाने वाली और डराने वाली घटना है। @AshokGehlot51 जी मामले की जाँच कर कार्यवाही करें। pic.twitter.com/mZee4oJgSy — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 6, 2023

The Jaisalmer police replied to Maliwal’s tweet and arrested the prime accused. Police said a case has been registered in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer in relation to the incident on 1 June 2023, and the main accused seen in the video has been arrested.

Read: Why are Haryana farmers protesting? Police lathicharge protestors in Kurukshetra