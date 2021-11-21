Captain Amarinder Singh to contest from Patiala in upcoming Punjab Assembly elections

Punjab’s former Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Amarinder Singh took to Facebook to announce that he will be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections from his family bastion of Patiala constituency.

Captain Singh reportedly stated on his official Facebook page, “I will contest from Patiala. Patiala is with us for 400 years and I am not going to leave it due to Sidhu.”

A stronghold for Captain Singh's erstwhile royal family, the former CM has won from the Patiala constituency on four occasions with his wife Preneet Kaur also having been the MLA from Patiala for three years from 2014 to 2017. Captain Singh’s father, Maharaja Sir Yadavinder Singh, was the princely state of Patiala’s the last king.

After splitting away from Congress, Capt. Singh announced a new political outfit by the name of Punjab Lok Congress in early November. The PLC will contest on all 117 Punjab assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections, Singh had said at the time.

Amid the widely covered spat between Capt. Singh and Congress’ Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former CM had challenged the state chief to contest against him from Patiala. The feud eventually led to Capt. Singh’s unceremonious exit from the part as well as his rank as Punjab CM.