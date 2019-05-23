Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: BJP's Bhola Singh pips BSP's Yogesh Verma by 2.9 lakh votes

Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency

The BJP fielded sitting MP Bhola Singh while the BSP bet on Yogesh Verma who was the joint SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan's candidate. The Congress fielded Bansi Lal Pahadia from here.

The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Bhola Singh pips BSP's Yogesh Verma by 2,90,057 votes. BHOLA SINGH (BJP) - 681321 (60.64%), YOGESH VERMA (BSP) - 391264 (34.82%), BANSHI SINGH (Congress) - 29465 (2.62%)

Constituency profile

BJP’s Bhola Singh had won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating BSP's Pradeep Kumar Jatav by more than 4.2 lakh votes. This constituency has been reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled castes.

The Bulandshahr Lok Sabha seat is considered a BJP bastion and the party has lost only once in 2009 since it first won from here on 1991. Chhatrapal Singh represented Bulandshahr in Lok Sabha for four consecutive terms from 1991 to 2004.

Before Tanwar, Kamlesh Balmiki of the Samajwadi Party held the seat from 2009-2014. He had defeated Ashok Kumar Pradhan of the BSP to win the seat. Before him, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, now Governor of Rajasthan, had held the seat from 2004-09.

The Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency is part of Bulandshahr district in Western Uttar Pradesh and is made of five Assembly constituencies - Anupshahr, Bulandshahr, Debai, Shikarpur and Syana.

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).