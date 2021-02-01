Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present first-ever paperless Budget today

Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am on Monday.

The Budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1. It will be the first paperless budget.

There is no denying the fact that Sitharaman is facing an uphill task this year as she will present Union Budget 2021 after a contraction of the Indian economy. The Centre wants to boost economic growth at all costs as COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the economic crisis.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman has said that Union Budget 2021 will be like "never before", which sends a clear message that the Centre may make some big announcements in this year's budget.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the budget session, which started on January 29, will take up 38 legislative items.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Also read Union Budget 2021: Here are certain interesting facts about Indian Budget

FM Sitharaman's schedule

8:30 AM- FM Sitharaman will leave her residence for North Block.

9:00 AM - Photo with Budget team when FM Nirmala Sitharaman will leave for Rashtrapati Bhawan.

10:00 AM - FM to enter the Parliament house with Budget briefcase.

10:15 AM - Union Cabinet meeting in Parliament to pass the Budget.

11:00 AM - FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2021.

3:00 PM - FM Nirmala Sitaraman will address a post-Budget press conference along with Minister of State for Finance and all other Secretaries at Media Center.

4:45pm - Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board along with other Railways board members will hold a press conference on provisions for Indian Railways in General Budget 2021 in conference Hall, Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.