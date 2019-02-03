Breathe easy, green Budget up by 18.7%

The NDA government's Interim Budget ahead of the general elections was a low-key affair for the environment, climate change and Ganga cleaning. The Union environment ministry for environment, forest and climate change received a budgetary allocation of Rs 3,175.72 crore, which is 18.7% more than the revised Budget of Rs 2,675.42 allocated during the on-going financial year.

The biggest addition for environmental conservation was the allocation Rs 460 crore to the 'Control of Pollution' head, largely owing to the Rs 300 crore outlay for the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) that was rolled out last month. NCAP has a target of 20-30% reduction in air pollution by 2024 across 102 cities where air quality has continuously exceeded national standards. The plan will consider 2017 as the base year for measuring the reduction in levels of PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants. However, there was no increase in the allocation for climate change action plans or adaptation funds.

The Budget documents stated that 'control of pollution' has been conceptualised to provide financial assistance to pollution control boards, committees, to fund NCAP and other schemes such as national water monitoring programme and national ambient noise monitoring network. Last year, Centre had sanctioned Rs 1,151.8 crore for in-situ management of paddy straw to curb air pollution in the fields of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. However, the Finance Minister made no special addition was announced to this provision during the Budget speech.

Unlike last year, there was no increase in the allocation for flagship wildlife schemes such as Project Tiger and Project Elephant, which have been given Rs.350 crore and Rs.30 crore respectively for 2019-20. For the environment ministry, other notable developments included a Rs 2 crore addition to the budget for the National Green Tribunal and a Rs 10 crore reduction for the pollution abatement scheme. The broader field of environment, forestry and wildlife, which includes conservation of wildlife habitats and afforestation programmes, received Rs 86 crore more compared to last financial year.

The Namami Gange programme, one of the biggest flagship projects of this government, saw no major spike in its allocation. Like last year, Rs 700 crore was allocated for this project with Rs 50 crore for the Ghat beautification works, which is accounted for under a separate head.

Meanwhile, the Union water resources ministry raised the allocation for major and medium irrigation projects by Rs 806.99 crore to Rs 2,963.95 crore compared to last year.

The government also allocated 206.21 crore more to the Department of Science and Technology and research and development head received more Rs.12 crore compared to last year. The Department of Atomic Energy, meanwhile, saw a decrease in their allocation by Rs.239.74 crore with the allocation of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. dipping by Rs 1,665 crore.

Raw Deal

