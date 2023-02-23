Twitter down for several users, website and app both affected

Twitter is down| Photo: File

The Microblogging platform Twitter is down for several users. User reports indicate possible problems at Twitter. Website and mobile applications both are affected. As per the down detector, several users reported facing problems with Twitter around 10:18 pm.

Users across the country are facing problems in operating social media platforms. The outage-tracking website reported that 56 per cent of the complaints were reported by smartphone users whereas 37 per cent and 8 per cent reported problems on the website and with server connection.

Note: The started working within a few minutes of the outage, it can now be operated by users.