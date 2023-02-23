Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Twitter down for several users, website and app both affected

Twitter is down for several users for few minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Twitter down for several users, website and app both affected
Twitter is down| Photo: File

The Microblogging platform Twitter is down for several users. User reports indicate possible problems at Twitter.  Website and mobile applications both are affected. As per the down detector, several users reported facing problems with Twitter around 10:18 pm. 

Users across the country are facing problems in operating social media platforms. The outage-tracking website reported that 56 per cent of the complaints were reported by smartphone users whereas 37 per cent and 8 per cent reported problems on the website and with server connection.

Note: The started working within a few minutes of the outage, it can now be operated by users. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.