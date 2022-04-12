BREAKING: Bomb hurled near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s ‘Jansabha’ site in Nalanda

A bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. One person has been detained by the police in connection with the hurling of the bomb.

The security scare comes just a couple of weeks after another significant lapse in the security of the sitting chief minister when Nitish Kumar was on March 27 assaulted by an unidentified person in Bakhtiyarpur near Bihar’s capital Patna. The incident had sent shock waves across the state and the latest one is likely to have an increased impact.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)