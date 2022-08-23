Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Boy slits throat of 13-year-old friend to get arrested to avoid studies

The incident took place on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Masuri on Monday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Boy slits throat of 13-year-old friend to get arrested to avoid studies
Representational image

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy killed his 13-year-old friend by slitting his throat so that he can skip studying after getting arrested. The incident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri on Monday evening.

According to reports, the accused allegedly lured his friend on the pretext of watching cars cruise down the expressway. The accused strangled the minor boy and slit his throat with a beer bottle.

He then threw the body in the bushes off the expressway and fled. The victim was a resident of Masuri and was a Class 7 student.

During questioning, the accused told the police that his parents would force him to study but he didn’t want to continue. Reports suggest he had watched a few movies and had been plotting the murder for the past five months.

The police also informed that the accused had to change his school three times because he could not pass the exams and be promoted to the next class.

READ | India yet to get formal evidence from Russia on Islamic State suicide bomber's arrest: Report

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Ducks-go-around': Video of hundreds of ducks circling around car, halting traffic goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.