Boy slits throat of 13-year-old friend to get arrested to avoid studies

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy killed his 13-year-old friend by slitting his throat so that he can skip studying after getting arrested. The incident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri on Monday evening.

According to reports, the accused allegedly lured his friend on the pretext of watching cars cruise down the expressway. The accused strangled the minor boy and slit his throat with a beer bottle.

He then threw the body in the bushes off the expressway and fled. The victim was a resident of Masuri and was a Class 7 student.

During questioning, the accused told the police that his parents would force him to study but he didn’t want to continue. Reports suggest he had watched a few movies and had been plotting the murder for the past five months.

The police also informed that the accused had to change his school three times because he could not pass the exams and be promoted to the next class.

READ | India yet to get formal evidence from Russia on Islamic State suicide bomber's arrest: Report