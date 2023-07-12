BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

Neha Shalini Dua was fired from the position of spokesperson for BJP's Delhi unit over a different line of view.

The BJP's Delhi unit on Wednesday removed Neha Shalini Dua as its spokesperson for allegedly violating the official party line while expressing her views on various issues, including GST. Hitting back, Dua charged a section of the BJP's Delhi unit leaders with "chauvinism" and urged the party's central leadership to take note of the action against her.

"Delhi BJP has with immediate effect relieved Neha Shalini Dua from the post of spokesperson of Delhi BJP for repeatedly violating (the) party line," a statement from the Delhi BJP's media department said.

The statement also added that "all media channels and newspapers are informed that Neha Shalini Dua's views should not be taken as (the) party line". The news channels have been requested to not invite Ms Dua as the Delhi BJP spokesperson, it said. Earlier this month, the Delhi BJP issued Ms Dua a showcause notice to explain her violation of the party line.

पार्टी का सम्मान करती हूं लेकिन कुछ पुरुष अपने आपको अगर भाजपा समझ कर सोचें मुझे काम करने और बोलने से रोक लेंगे तो उनकी गलती है मैं अपने शीर्ष नेतृत्व से अनुरोध करती हूं पार्टी इसपर संज्ञान लें ताकि जो लोग महिलाओं को सोचते हैं उनकी चमचागीरी… pic.twitter.com/I5ohP2TEOk July 12, 2023

"Earlier also you violated the party line. Even today you uploaded a video on GST, which is not the official stand of the party," said a letter to Ms Dua by Harsh Malhotra, the Delhi BJP general secretary, on Wednesday.

The letter added that according to the order of the Delhi BJP president, Ms Dua is being immediately relieved from the post of spokesperson of the BJP's Delhi unit but she can continue as a party worker.

Dua said on Twitter that some men in the party thought they could stop her from speaking, which was their fault. In another tweet, she said that four notices were sent to her in the last two years, revealing a "cheap chauvinist" mindset, and urged the BJP's central leadership to take cognisance of the action against her.

She also uploaded a video on her Twitter handle in which she defended her views on the GST, saying it was not in violation of the party line.

