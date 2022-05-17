‘Bizarre, out of sync’: Congress allies hit out at Rahul Gandhi over comment on regional parties

File photo

After the three-day Chintan Shivir held by Congress to design a roadmap for the political future of the party, Rahul Gandhi’s remark about regional parties battling and winning against BJP sparked criticism from many, even from some of the party’s loyal allies.

Political parties such as the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) of Bihar, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Janata Dal (Secular) of Karnataka did not take kindly to the comments made by Gandhi, calling them “bizarre” and out of sync with the agenda of Congress.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said regional parties are strong in a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the fight against the BJP, and the Congress should settle to be "co-travellers" and let them be in the "driving seat" in over 320 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

RJD MP Jha further added, “I find it a little bizarre and out of sync.” He further said that Gandhi will revise his statement about regional parties if he looks at the data, saying that these kinds of statements don’t have any traction with history.

Further, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson and senior party leader Supriyo Bhhatacharya pointed out that in Jharkhand, the Congress party has formed the government with a regional party yet Gandhi is criticizing their ideology.

Bhhatacharya said, “The Congress is compelled to fight with the regional parties. In Jharkhand, it is part of the government with a regional party and yet Rahul Gandhi says that regional parties lack ideology. This could be his personal opinion but we have our own ideology.”

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy pointed out that the Congress party has no presence in states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana, and said that the Congress has a “phobia” of regional parties.

In his address at his party's 'Chintan Shivir" (brainstorming camp) in Udaipur, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that regional parties cannot fight the BJP-RSS as they lack ideology. Congress can fight it, he said, as per PTI reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Amid Gyanvapi Masjid controversy, Hindus now demand to pray at Karnataka’s Srirangapatna mosque