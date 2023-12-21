Bill to appoint Chief Election Commissioner, top ECI officials gets nod from Lok Sabha

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that the 1991 Act on the service conditions of top poll officers was a rushed effort and that the current Bill addresses the provisions that the earlier legislation did not address during the Lok Sabha's debate of the legislation today.

Following a wave of suspensions, the majority of the Opposition members were not present in the House when the Lok Sabha approved a bill on Thursday establishing a new selection process for Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners.

Since the legislation has now passed the parliament and the Rajya Sabha has approved it, it will be sent to the president for approval. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that the 1991 Act on the service conditions of top poll officers was a rushed effort and that the current Bill addresses the provisions that the earlier legislation did not address during the Lok Sabha's debate of the legislation today.

Thereafter, a voice vote approved the bill. After criticism from several sources, the law was significantly altered. The measure has been criticised by the opposition, who claim that it will jeopardise the poll panel's independence.

Opposition’s reaction to the bill

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala remarked that a bulldozer has destroyed India's democracy and electoral machinery's independence, bravery, and justice during the Rajya Sabha Bill debate. "Modi government has attacked the democracy of India. The autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer," he claimed.

A provision in the Bill to deprive the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners of their status as Supreme Court judges and place their pay and rank on par with a Cabinet Secretary-ranking official also sparked protests from former poll workers. Later on, the administration chose to reverse this modification.

Supreme Court’s remark

The Chief Justice of India, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Prime Minister must advise a panel that appoints election commissioners, according to a Supreme Court decision earlier this year. The historic ruling was intended to shield the highest electoral body from political meddling. Nonetheless, the court ruled that the ruling would be valid until the government passes legislation.

The government appointed a Union Minister to succeed the Chief Justice in the new legislation. The opposition claims that this undermines the poll body's independence and grants the administration more authority in selecting senior poll officers.

