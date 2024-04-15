Bikaner constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in April this year. The date of voting is 19 April (Phase 1).

Bikaner is one of Rajasthan's Lok Sabha constituencies. The constituency is reserved for the Schedule Castes (SC) category. The state consists of 25 parliamentary seats. Bikaner has 8 assembly segments -- Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh and Nokha. Bikaner Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The result for the Bikaner elections will be announced on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of India.

The BJP and the Congress are the main parties in the Bikaner constituency. Maharaja Karni Singh represented the Bikaner in 1952, 1957, 1962, 1967, and 1971. Congress party's Manphool Singh Chaudhary also won the seat thrice in 1980, 1984 and 1991.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal won the Bikaner (sc) constituency with 657743 votes while 393662 votes were polled in favor of Madan Gopal Meghwal of the INC. Arjun Ram Meghwal won with a massive margin of 264081.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal won for the second time with 5,84,932 votes. Whereas, Congress candidate Shankar Pannu got 2,76,853 votes and was the runner-up. Meghwal won with a margin of 3,08,079 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,29,751.