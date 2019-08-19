Bihar: Cops go to nab bahubali MLA Anant Singh, find goon hiding at his residence

Two days after MLA Anant Singh was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for possessing an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade, a fresh FIR was registered against him on Sunday for sheltering an accused criminal, Chhotan Singh.

Chhotan was picked up when the police landed at the MLA's official residence on Saturday to nab him in the arms case. While the bahubali legislator had fled, cops found Chhotan, who is accused of attempting to murder a man.

Chhotan was thought to have been absconding for two years, the cops said, but he confessed he had been holed up at the MLA's bungalow all this time.

Opposition Congress's spokesperson Harkhu Jha demanded the case be taken off the hands of assistant police superintendent Lipi Singh, the daughter of JD (U) MP RCP Singh. RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said, "UAPA is applied for terrorists, and Anant Singh is not one."

Anant Singh said he was the victim of a political witch-hunt. "I am being hounded because I fought election against Lalan Singh. Lipi Singh has been brought to Barh to trouble me," he said.

