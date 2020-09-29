Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Surprisingly, 'Unemployment' becomes a major poll issue in Bihar

Every political party in Bihar is leaving no stone unturned to get to power by winning the Bihar Assembly Election 20202. Every party is trying its best to woo voters making various promises as did RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav of 1 Million jobs in the first cabinet meeting.

With the announcement of election dates, the Chief of the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar reached out to the people with many election promises. While the leader of the main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav also opened the entire bucket of assurances. It is clear from both the election promises that both parties are eyeing the unemployed youth. It is noteworthy that both parties have held the power of Bihar for 15 years each.

With the announcement of election dates, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bombarded the people with promises. While returning to power, the Chief Minister promised to work under the Seven Determinants Part-2, while promising to train the youth to get jobs under the 'Pragati of Yuva Shakti Bihar'.

He promised to connect more and more youth on skill development schemes and create a mega skill center in each district, as well as a new department for skill and entrepreneurship. The Chief Minister assured for entrepreneurship development among youth.

RJD leaders also did not lag. Talking to journalists last Sunday Tejashwi made a big announcement of giving 10 million people a government job.

Citing data on vacant posts in government departments, Tejaswi Yadav said that if RJD wins the Bihar assembly election 2020, it will offer government jobs to 1 million youths. He said, "If people give RJD party a chance, then all these vacant posts will be filled." He said that this was not merely an election promise, he claimed that he feels for Bihari youth.

It is a matter of fact that opposing leaders are doubting each other promises. Why are they asking each other questions about not working when in power? Political analyst Ajay Kumar told Zee News that announcements and promises of political parties before elections are not new. It has been happening since the beginning.

He said, "Many migrant laborers have returned during the Corona period, the opposition has been making unemployment an issue for the past few months. In such a situation, the ruling party is forced to promise employment." He said that both the parties have been in power for 15-15 years, if the sincere efforts were made on this matter, the situation would have changed. However, he said in the question of how many election announcements and promises are fulfilled, is not unknown.