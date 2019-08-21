Bihar: Advocate shot dead near Buxar Civil Court

The advocate named Chitranjan Singh was returning from the Buxar Civil Court when the incident took place.

An advocate was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified assailants in Bihar.

Singh belonged to the Sonhila village located in the Muffassil police station limits.

According to sources, the deceased was also the Village Head in the Village Panchayat of his area and there was a criminal case in which his name surfaced in the past.



