Biggest online survey on fake news, give your views here

Fake news refers to false or misleading information presented as factual news.

To check the rampant menace of fake news and to promote fact-checking initiatives, an online survey is being conducted to get your views.

Fake news refers to false or misleading information presented as factual news. This misinformation can be deliberately spread to deceive readers, manipulate opinions, or generate sensationalism. With the rise of social media and digital platforms, fake news has become increasingly prevalent and insidious, spreading rapidly across online communities and influencing public discourse.

The proliferation of fake news poses significant challenges to society, undermining trust in media, distorting public perceptions, and even inciting violence in extreme cases.

To combat this growing menace, concerted efforts are needed from various stakeholders. Media literacy programs can empower individuals to critically evaluate information sources and distinguish between credible news and falsehoods. Social media platforms must implement stricter policies to detect and remove fake news content, while also promoting transparency in algorithmic processes.

Additionally, responsible journalism practices, fact-checking initiatives, and collaborative efforts between governments, tech companies, and civil society are essential to curb the spread of fake news and safeguard the integrity of information dissemination in the digital age.