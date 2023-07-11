Big setback for Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s wife Leena Paulose: How she is involved in conman’s conspiracy

Leena Paulose, the wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has been denied bail by the Delhi HC on the charges of being involved in her husband’s conspiracy.

Leena Paulose, the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, faced a major setback on Tuesday after she was denied bail by the Delhi High Court for allegedly being involved in the Rs 200 crore cheating case, which was masterminded by her husband.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of a massive fraud case where he cheated the wives of influential businessmen as well as renowned actresses, often posing as a movie producer or a government official.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also dismissed the bail requests made by co-accused Kamlesh Kothari and B. Mohan Raj. In her plea for bail, Paulose argued that most of the charges against her, as filed by the police, were bailable offences.

She maintained that she had no direct involvement with her husband, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is the primary accused in the case. Paulose's counsel contended that as a woman, she should be entitled to bail.

Opposing the bail plea, the police counsel argued that this was a serious case, with Chandrasekhar being accused of making fraudulent calls from jail by impersonating high-ranking officials. The counsel further asserted that there was a clear conspiracy between Paulose and her husband.

Paulose had moved the HC on December 10 seeking bail in the case registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. The EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar last year.

It filed a charge sheet naming 14 accused, including Chandrasekhar, Paulose, and others under various Sections of IPC and provisions of the MCOCA.

Chandrasekhar had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore. He had cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh worth several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands. According to EOW, Leena, Sukesh, and others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from swindling.