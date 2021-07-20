Big fraud in Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 3,000 crores transferred to ineligible farmers

The Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), made keeping in mind the interest of the farmers of the country, is also becoming a victim of fraud. The government has told the Parliament that the money of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has gone to the accounts of more than 42 lakh ineligible farmers. Not only this, but the government also suffered a loss of about Rs 3,000 crore.

This information has been given in the Parliament in response to a question from the Ministry of Agriculture. The government has also told that efforts are being made to recover the money from ineligible farmers. The maximum number of such cases have come from the northeastern state of Assam, where more than Rs 554 crore has gone to the accounts of more than 8.35 lakh ineligible farmers.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu is on the second number, where about Rs 340 crore has gone to the accounts of more than 7.22 lakh ineligible farmers. Punjab, which is called the state of farmers, is at number three. In Punjab, an amount of more than Rs 437 crores has gone into the accounts of more than 5.62 lakh ineligible farmers.

On the other hand, if we look at the amount, the maximum loss due to this fraud was in Assam, where more than Rs 554 crore were transferred to the accounts of ineligible farmers. Punjab was at number two where about Rs 437 crore was transferred to the accounts of ineligible farmers. Similarly, Maharashtra was at number three, where Rs 357 crore has been transferred to the accounts of ineligible farmers.

The information of these ineligible farmers came to the notice of the Ministry of Agriculture while verifying the Aadhaar/PMS/Income Tax database of the farmers. All these over 42 lakh people are ineligible for Kisan Samman Nidhi, as well as some of these farmers, are also those who also come under the purview of income tax.

Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, the government gives Rs 6,000 rupees annually in three installments of 2,000 each to small farmers across the country. This has also benefited the poor and farmers with less land and this scheme has proved to be very helpful in meeting their daily needs.