Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

The Bharat Bandh call comes even as hundreds of farmers marching from Punjab have been stopped at the state's border with Haryana near Ambala.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with central trade unions have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh nationwide strike on February 16 (Friday) to press for their demands before the Centre. It urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions.

The Bharat Bandh call comes even as hundreds of farmers marching from Punjab have been stopped at the state's border with Haryana near Ambala. Haryana security forces have used tear gas on them to try and disperse them. A Delhi Police source said they are determined to not let the protesters enter the national capital should they advance.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) has urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the Bharat bandh. The day-long protest will begin from 6am to 4pm.

Gramin Bharat Bandh: What's likely to get impacted?

Transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed due to farmer unions' nationwide strike on Friday.

However, some reports claimed that emergency services such as ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students going for board exams, etc., are unlikely to be affected during the strike.

