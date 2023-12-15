Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM today; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

5 players Rohit Sharma led MI can buy in IPL Auction 2024

Bizarre foods eaten in India 

Educational qualifications of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

This popular filmmaker almost went bankrupt after back-to-back flops, took risk of directing a love story and he...

Salaar: Insider claims Prabhas-starrer is 5 times bigger than KGF, reveals they have created 'largest sets' covering...

HomeIndia

India

Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM today; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will take oath along with Bhajan Lal Sharma.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will be present at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, on December 15. They had a meeting at the BJP state office to plan the event, attended by the chief minister-designate and party state president CP Joshi.

Invitations have been sent to leaders from the central government and state chief ministers for the ceremony. The main roads leading to the state capital will be adorned with posters and banners showcasing various welfare schemes of the central government and cutouts of the leaders.

Deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will take oath along with Bhajan Lal Sharma. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath outside Albert Hall in Ram Niwas Bagh, as per the Raj Bhavan statement. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:15 am.

Governor Mishra has congratulated Sharma and approved the proposed ceremony program. Sharma will take the oath as chief minister, and Kumari and Bairwa will be sworn in as cabinet members. In the November 25 assembly elections, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress secured 69 seats out of the 200 seats in the state assembly.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was declared the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting with the presence of central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde. Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were named as deputy chief ministers, and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani was chosen as the speaker of the assembly.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar wants to show his 'f***ing middle finger' to those trolling Ranveer, Deepika: 'Tu apne ghar pe dekh na'

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

Meet Indian who worked at cyber cafe at 12, began company at 14, became world's youngest CEO at 17 of company worth...

Shloka Mehta's pink Sabyasachi saree takes fashion a notch higher, see pics

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE