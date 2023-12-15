Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM today; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will take oath along with Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will be present at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, on December 15. They had a meeting at the BJP state office to plan the event, attended by the chief minister-designate and party state president CP Joshi.

Invitations have been sent to leaders from the central government and state chief ministers for the ceremony. The main roads leading to the state capital will be adorned with posters and banners showcasing various welfare schemes of the central government and cutouts of the leaders.

Deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will take oath along with Bhajan Lal Sharma. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath outside Albert Hall in Ram Niwas Bagh, as per the Raj Bhavan statement. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:15 am.

Governor Mishra has congratulated Sharma and approved the proposed ceremony program. Sharma will take the oath as chief minister, and Kumari and Bairwa will be sworn in as cabinet members. In the November 25 assembly elections, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress secured 69 seats out of the 200 seats in the state assembly.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was declared the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting with the presence of central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde. Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were named as deputy chief ministers, and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani was chosen as the speaker of the assembly.