‘Bhaiya in party mood’: BJP leaders share video of Rahul Gandhi in Kathmandu nightclub

Several leaders from the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have been sharing a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media, which shows the political leader seemingly inside a popular nightclub in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Congress MP came under the line of fire as BJP leaders such as Amit Malviya, Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga, and Manoj Tiwari rained artillery on social media, slamming Gandhi for “partying” while the Congress party remains embroiled in an internal crisis.

Sharing the clip which showed Rahul Gandhi inside a dark nightclub in Kathmandu, with music blaring in the background, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding.”

Slamming Gandhi, Malviya also wrote, “He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate.” The video also showed Gandhi accompanied by a friend.

Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent.



Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate... pic.twitter.com/dW9t07YkzC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2022

Slamming the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also shared the video on social media, writing, “Rahul Bhaiya in party mood after finishing Congress.”

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, while replying to an old Congress tweet, called Rahul Gandhi “Sahab”. The Congress tweet stated, “Desh mai sankat chaya hai, magar sahib ko videsh bhaya hai!” referencing PM Modi’s Europe visit.

As per media reports, the video of Rahul Gandhi has been recorded from a popular nightclub in Kathmandu. It is reported that Gandhi has gone to Nepal to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas at the Marriot Hotel.

Gandhi is being criticized regarding the video as he remained aloof while the Congress party was holding back-to-back meetings with election specialist Prashant Kishor in an effort to revamp the party. Kishor later declined the offer to join Congress.

Defending the Congress MP, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a press conference, “Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist… last I checked, having family and friends and attending marriage ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilization.”

