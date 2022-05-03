Osmania University row intensifies after Rahul Gandhi denied entry once again, students move court

File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again been denied permission to enter the premises of Osmania University and interact with the students, leading to a row between the attendees of the college and the administration issuing the order.

Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University on Monday said he will not allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to conduct a physical interaction with the students on the university premises after Telangana High Court asked him to take a decision on the matter.

"Our decision not to allow Rahul Gandhi into University premises will be the same. He will not be allowed to conduct any face-to-face interaction with students. The decision taken earlier will be the same," VC Ravinder Yadav said, as per ANI reports.

This has further intensified the protests raised by the students on the campus of Osmania University, who have been urging the administration to allow the Congress leader to hold his “non-political” event on the premises.

The students of Osmania University further decided to move to the high court in Telangana, seeking permission for the event.

In the plea filed by some students seeking a direction from the Vice-Chancellor to accord permission for Rahul Gandhi’s event, Telangana High Court asked the VC to consider the plea of students and take a decision.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi will meet the members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the Chanchalguda jail who were detained for staging a protest outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Notably, the NSUI members protested outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7, following which the police detained them and registered a case for ‘obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty’.

According to the Telangana HC, the Osmania University has decided not to allow any political events on campus since there could be a disturbance in Law and Order situation during the upcoming NGOS polls and the PG and MBA examinations.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | ‘Power crisis, jobs, inflation’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over 8 years of ‘misgovernance’