Bengaluru – Patna Go First flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur, here’s why

A Go First (formerly GoAir) flight headed from Bengaluru to Patna had to make an emergency landing with as many as 139 passengers on board as the Nagpur airport. The flight landed safely without any problems, airline officials confirmed.

According to PTI reports, the Patna-bound flight had to make an emergency landing in Nagpur airport after it suffered a technical glitch in one of its engines. Nagpur airport director Abid Ruhi confirmed the Go Flight G8 873 made a safe landing at 11:15 am.

PTI quoted Ruhi as saying, “The pilot of the GoAir flight contacted Nagpur ATC to inform that one of the engines of the plane is facing a problem, and made a request for an emergency landing at Nagpur airport.”

"We made all requisite arrangements by declaring it as a full-scale emergency, which includes making available runways, fire tenders, doctors, ambulances and requires coordination with the police. Fortunately, the flight made a safe landing," Ruhi further added.

According to a spokesperson of Go First, the flight headed from Patna to Bengaluru had to make an emergency landing in Nagpur due to a faulty engine warning in the cockpit. The warning “necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure” according to the spokesperson.

All the passengers on the flight were safe during the landing and were immediately deboarded and served refreshments, while the engineering team inspected the engine. The spokesperson said, “At Go First, the safety of its passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to the passengers.”