BBC documentary row: JNU students hold march, accuse ABVP of stone pelting

JNU Students' Union was allegedly unable to show a banned BBC documentary on PM Modi because of power outages and internet problems.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Photo: ANI

Students who gathered at the JNU students' union office on Tuesday to see a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the university administration cut electricity and internet to cancel the event, and they protested after being stoned.

The screening was cancelled, and the attendees said they were assaulted while viewing the documentary on their phones instead. The ABVP was accused by some as being responsible for the attacks.

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) marched towards the Vasant Kunj Police Station late on Tuesday night, alleging that ABVP militants had thrown stones during the screening of the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Aishe Ghosh, president of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU), reported to the police that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) hurled stones during the showing of the documentary, and she claimed that the JNU administration did nothing to stop them.

"ABVP pelted stones, but no step by the administration yet. We almost completed the film`s screening. Our priority is that electricity should be restored," ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.

"We have also filed a complaint, and police assured us they'll be immediately looking into the incident. We gave the name & details of all the persons involved. As of now, we're calling off the protest. We'll also file a complaint at JNU Proctor office,'' he added.

Later in the night, the protesting students marched to the Vasant Kunj police station and filed a complaint against the "stone pelters," while chanting "Inqlaab Zinadabad" against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration.

