Republic Day 2023: Noida police reviews security arrangements; bomb, dog squads roped in

Ahead of Republic Day, police officers dressed in civilian attire to review security measures at malls and crowded areas of Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday, which are neighbouring the national capital Delhi. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were also roped in for the inspections ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Places that witness large foot traffic on Republic Day such as hotels, metro stations, bus stands and local markets, checks were also conducted at these places.

"On instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, police have been carrying out checks and inspections at all hotels, shopping malls, markets and other busy areas of the entire district. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs have also been engaged during the security inspections," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

Additionally, police officers dressed in civil attire and in uniform have been sent out. A special interaction has taken place with private security companies, including those engaged by malls.

The security agencies and their personnel have been instructed to inform immediately at the local police at emergency helpline number 112 in case of any suspicious activity or person coming to light.

Police also urged residents, including women and children to immediately report any suspicious activity that takes place around on helpline number 112 in case. Police personnel also took their feedback on security arrangements deployed.

All security measures have been put in place and positioned to ensure a smooth celebration of the Republic day, the additional DCP said.

(with inputs from PTI)