Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Bathinda seat is one of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to start from this Friday. The polls will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. In Punjab, the parliamentary elections for its 13 seats are scheduled to be held in a single phase on June 1 (seventh phase).

The Bathinda seat is one of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Bathinda Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the upcoming general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sindhu from the Bathinda constituency. The Congress Party has announced the candidacy of Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu. Whereas, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Gurmeet Singh Khudian to contest from the Bathinda seat. SAD on Sunday named gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana as its candidate for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

Bathinda Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD’ Harsimrat Kaur Badal won the Bathinda constituency, securing 492824 votes. Whereas, Congress’ Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was the runner-up who secured 471052 votes.

Bathinda Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD emerged victorious in the Bathinda constituency with 514727 votes, defeating Congress’ Manpreet Singh Badal who secured 495332 votes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.