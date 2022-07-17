Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bareilly: Infant dies after being thrown off roof by monkey

Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, and his wife were taking a stroll on their roof with their four-month-old son on Friday when a troop of monkeys attacked them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Bareilly: Infant dies after being thrown off roof by monkey
Monkey attacks infant in UP's Bareilly (File)

A four-month-old boy was thrown off the roof of a three-storey building by a monkey in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, and his wife were taking a stroll on their roof with their four-month-old son on Friday when a troop of monkeys attacked them.  

While his wife escaped unharmed, the troop cornered Nirdesh. As he tried to make a dash to safety, the baby dropped from his hand. A monkey caught hold of the boy and threw him off the roof. 

Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma said he knows about the incident and a team of officials has been sent to conduct a probe.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the village. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva to be opposition's vice-presidential candidate
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.