Bareilly: Infant dies after being thrown off roof by monkey

Monkey attacks infant in UP's Bareilly (File)

A four-month-old boy was thrown off the roof of a three-storey building by a monkey in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, and his wife were taking a stroll on their roof with their four-month-old son on Friday when a troop of monkeys attacked them.

While his wife escaped unharmed, the troop cornered Nirdesh. As he tried to make a dash to safety, the baby dropped from his hand. A monkey caught hold of the boy and threw him off the roof.

Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma said he knows about the incident and a team of officials has been sent to conduct a probe.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the village.

With inputs from PTI