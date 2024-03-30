Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency: Check polling date, candidates Supriya Sule , past result and more

Phase 4 voting for the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is scheduled for May 13, as announced on March 16 by the Election Commission of India

There are 48 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Maharashtra, including the Baramati one. 61.82 percent of voters cast ballots in the 2019 Parliamentary election.

Phase 4 voting for the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is scheduled for May 13, as announced on March 16 by the Election Commission of India.The results of the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be tallied and announced on June 4.

Sunetra Pawar has been announced by the NCP as their candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Sunetra Pawar will compete against NCP (SCP) candidate Supriya Sule.

Supriya Sule, an NCP candidate from Baramati, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 686714 votes. With 530940 votes, NCP defeated BJP candidate Kanchan Rahul Kool. 53 percent were won by the NCP.

With 686714 votes, the NCP candidate Supriya Sule from Baramati won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP-supported Kanchan Rahul Kool of 530940 was defeated by the NCP. 155774 percent was obtained by the Supriya Sule.