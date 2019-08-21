Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives back India's stance on Article 370

Despite best effort by Pakistan to play up abrogation of Article 370 to end special status of Jammu and Kashmir in international forums, very few countries are actually siding with them. Even most of the countries in the subcontinent have supported India's stance that scrapping of Article 370 is New Delhi's internal matter.

After Bhutan and Maldives, Bangladesh too has echoed similar sentiments. In a statement, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said," "Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India."He further said, "Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries.”

Maldives which is the member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had earlier backed India. The Maldives foreign ministry said, "We believe that it is the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required."Bhutan, a country where Prime Minister Narendra Modi just visited has also supported New Delhi.

Asked about Thimpu's view on India abrogating article 370, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, "Bhutan has shown understanding that this is a matter which is India's internal affairs"India's other neighbours--Nepal and Afghanistan have called Kashmir, a bilateral issue between New Delhi and Islamabad."This is purely a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. We believe that there should be a dialogue to resolve the issue" Nepal's foreign minister Gwayali said.

Sri Lanka too have given positive statement in this regard. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe in a tweet welcomed the creation of "Ladakh state" which he said will be the "first Indian state with a Buddhist majority". In a tweet, he said, "Ladakh will become an Indian State. With 70% of Ladakh’s population being Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority. Creation of Ladakh and consequential restructuring is India’s internal matter, it is a beautiful region well worth a visit"

Earlier, Afghanistan slamming Pakistan for linking developments in Kashmir with Afghan Peace process said, "Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan"Pakistan's ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan in an interview said the current India Pakistan escalation "comes at a wrong time" as it could impact the Afghan peace process.

Calling the Majeed's remarks's a poor excuse by Pakistan to justify "its inaction against the Taliban and to avoid taking a decisive stance against the militant group" Afghan Embassy in US in a statement said, "we believe Pakistan's motive and insistence to purposely tieAfghanistanto theKashmirissue is a deliberate attempt to prolong violence happening on Afghan soil"