Headlines

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 16,98,000 crore Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint him as...

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

HomeIndia

India

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Bangladeshi government has approved four routes for the transportation of goods to merchants in Tripura and other northeastern Indian states.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bangladeshi government has approved four routes for the transportation of goods to merchants in Tripura and other northeastern Indian states, Dhaka Tribune reported. Chittagong Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Mongla Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Chittagong-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur, and Mongla Port-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur are the four routes.

In a recent news conference, the Industries and Commerce Minister of Tripura, Santana Chakma, said that Bangladesh and India have agreed to allow Indian traders to ship products through the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

"India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement, allowing Indian traders to use Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh for transportation of goods. The Bangladesh government has notified the four routes for transhipment of goods by Tripura and other northeastern states," Chakma said during a press conference.

Chakma also said that Tripura has planned to set up nine 'border haats' for bilateral trade at the local level. Bangladesh, India, and Japan took part in the trilateral conference in the northeastern state of Tripura in April of this year. The event was put on by the Northeastern Indian Research Centre Asian Influence.

They performed a survey earlier. According to the survey results, Bangladesh and India should cooperate to promote and facilitate trade, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Read: PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

‘I can’t work against my self-respect’: Bombay High Court judge resigns in open court

Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE