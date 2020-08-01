Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a visionary leader: PM Modi, Amit Shah on his 100th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the icons of India's freedom struggle and the strongest proponent of 'purna swaraj,' on his 100th death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the icons of India's freedom struggle and the strongest proponent of 'purna swaraj,' on his 100th death anniversary.

"India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi (death anniversary). His intellect, courage, sense of justice, and the idea of Swaraj (self rule) continue to inspire," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The PM also recalled how Bal Gangadhar Tilak evoked self-confidence among people and gave the slogan "Swaraj is our birthright and I shall have it."

India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi.



His intellect, courage, sense of justice and idea of Swaraj continue to inspire.



Here are some facets of Lokmanya Tilak’s life... pic.twitter.com/9RzKkKxkpP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

Bal Gangadhar Tilak: History

Tilak, born as Keshav Gangadhar Bal Gangadhar Tilak, tirelessly contributed to help the country break free from the British rule.

He was a scholar, a writer, a mathematician, and a philosopher. He died on August 1, 1920, in Mumbai.

Part of the Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal) troika, Tilak was given the title of 'Father of the Indian unrest' by British colonial rulers.

Amit Shah on Tilak's 100th death anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while paying tribute to the freedom fighter on his 100th death anniversary urged the youth to read about the life of Lokmanya Tilak as that can solve "many of life's problems."

"Today is the day 100 years ago that we lost a great soul. I would appeal to the youth of the country that if they want to know anything about India and its history, then they must read about Tilak Maharajji," Shah said while speaking at the 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by @ICCR_Delhi on the 100th punyatithi of Lokmanya Tilak.



This seminar will surely inspire the nation by connecting Modi ji's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat with Lokmanya Tilak ji’s vision of Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/MZ2DWHIi1G — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2020

He added, "It has been hundred years since he has been martyred but even today, but even today, his personality, work, and thought is just as relevant today as it was back then. It shows that he was a visionary leader."

"Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji has an incomparable contribution to the freedom movement, dedicating every moment of his life to the nation and creating an ideological generation of revolutionaries," Shah tweeted.

लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक जी का स्वतंत्रता आन्दोलन में अतुलनीय योगदान है, उन्होंने अपने जीवन का क्षण-क्षण राष्ट्र को समर्पित कर क्रांतिकारियों की एक वैचारिक पीढ़ी तैयार की।अंग्रेजों के विरुद्ध आवाज बुलंद कर उन्होंने स्वराज का जो नारा दिया उसने देश में नया साहस और विश्वास जगाया। pic.twitter.com/erty8D7ENs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2020

"He was a staunch opponent of untouchability and launched a huge movement to unite the society divided on the basis of caste and sects," he said.