Badaun murder case: UP Police announce reward on missing accused

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Man with Neuralink chip plays video game just by thinking, Elon Musk shares video

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

US strongly opposes China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh

Viral video: Woman's attempt to colour hair with chocolate ice cream shocks internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

US strongly opposes China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh

Viral video: Woman's attempt to colour hair with chocolate ice cream shocks internet, watch

8 easy ways to boost confidence

7 Indian television shows banned in Pakistan 

Diabetes: 10 ways to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

HomeIndia

India

Badaun murder case: UP Police announce reward on missing accused

Javed is the brother of the main accused Sajid, who was killed in a police encounter, shortly after he killed two minor boys on Tuesday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

article-main
Badaun murder case (Pic: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Javed, the second accused in the Badaun double murder case, who is currently absconding in the matter.

Javed is the brother of the main accused Sajid, who was killed in a police encounter, shortly after he killed two minor boys on Tuesday.

Javed allegedly was waiting on his motorbike when his brother went into the house of the victims to ask for money for his wife's treatment.

When Sajid came out after killing the boys, Javed sped away with him on his motorbike.

Meanwhile, in another development, it has been found that Sajid's wife -- whom he claimed was in hospital for her delivery -- is not even pregnant.

She has been staying at her maternal house in the Binawar area for the past 15 days, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi.

Badaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh, meanwhile, has ordered the mandatory magisterial inquiry into the encounter of accused Sajid and ordered to send the inquiry report within 15 days.

Nazarin, the mother of the accused, said that her sons faced the consequences of their actions.

"I don't know what was going on in their minds. They do not have any rivalry with anyone. I feel very sad for the children to whom this has been done," she told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

Not Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, this Indian film was made on zero budget, had no stars, was stuck for 6 years

Watch viral video: Guinness record created for World’s longest dosa by 75 chefs after 110 failed attempts, it measures…

Meet man, an Indian, who quit his job in US, now set to lead Rs 88731 crore company in India as...

UPSC 2024 prelims exam postponed due to Lok Sabha Elections, to be held on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement