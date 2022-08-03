Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Good news! Free entry at all monuments between August 5-15

Red Fort | Photo: Thinkstock

In a huge announcement in the run up to August 15, the entry fee of all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India will be revoked for a period of 10 days. The initiative was announced by the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations.

With the Independence Day approaching, the fervour around the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations is growing across the country. The government has been roping in people and making them a part of the campaign in different ways. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to use the tricolour as their profile picture from August 2 to August 15 as part of the 75 year celebrations.

"As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet on Wednesday.



As part of 'Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for the visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country,

from 5th -15th August, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NFuTDdCBVw August 3, 2022

READ | Centre withdraws Personal Protection Bill after Parliamentary Committee suggests 81 changes

(With inputs from agencies)