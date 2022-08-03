Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Good news! Free entry at all monuments between August 5-15

The initiative was announced by the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Good news! Free entry at all monuments between August 5-15
Red Fort | Photo: Thinkstock

In a huge announcement in the run up to August 15, the entry fee of all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India will be revoked for a period of 10 days. The initiative was announced by the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations. 

With the Independence Day approaching, the fervour around the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations is growing across the country. The government has been roping in people and making them a part of the campaign in different ways. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to use the tricolour as their profile picture from August 2 to August 15 as part of the 75 year celebrations. 

"As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet on Wednesday.

 

 

READ | Centre withdraws Personal Protection Bill after Parliamentary Committee suggests 81 changes

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.