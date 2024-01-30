Ayodhya to get flight connectivity with 8 new cities from February 1; check new flight routes

Beyond enabling connectivity, this move is seen to boost spiritual tourism in Ayodhya. The initiative aims to strengthen the connection between these cities and the revered destination.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to launch eight new flight routes for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, starting February 1, 2024. These routes will establish link between Ayodhya and major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Beyond enabling connectivity, this move is seen to boost spiritual tourism in Ayodhya. The initiative aims to strengthen the connection between these cities and the revered destination.

New Ayodhya flight routes are as follows:

Ayodhya-Delhi: Operating daily except Wednesday, with Ayodhya departure at 08:40 hrs and Delhi departure at 10:40 hrs.

Chennai-Ayodhya: Daily flights, departing from Chennai at 12:40 hrs and Ayodhya at 16:00 hrs.

Ahmedabad-Ayodhya: Daily flights, excluding Wednesday.

Mumbai-Ayodhya: Daily flights, with Mumbai departure at 08:20 hrs and Ayodhya departure at 11:15 hrs.

Jaipur-Ayodhya

Patna-Ayodhya

Darbhanga-Ayodhya: Operating on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Ayodhya-Bengaluru: Operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.