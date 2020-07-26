Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Time capsule to be placed 2000 feet under temple

A time capsule will be placed about 2000 feet down underground at the Ram Temple construction site in Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust said on Sunday. According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the capsule will help anyone in the future who wishes to study the history of the temple.

"A time capsule will be placed about 2000 feet down in ground at the Ram Temple construction site. So, that in the future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll only get facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi," Chaupal said.

A time capsule will be placed about 2000 ft down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about history of the temple, he'll only get facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi: Kameshwar Chaupal, Member, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust pic.twitter.com/4qZRnmCA0K July 26, 2020

Nine months after the historic verdict of Supreme Court on Babri Masjid vs Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "Bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of a grand Ram Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has begun preparations for the event and the "Bhoomi pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum.

Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony, according to the members of the Trust.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya at the site for the proposed Ram temple on August 5 will be telecast live by public broadcaster Doordarshan.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year ruled in the favour of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The court had also directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.