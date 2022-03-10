Assembly Election 2022 Results: Best memes are out now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set to keep control of India’s most populous state with a big majority, according to the count on Thursday of a state assembly vote that could offer clues to the national mood before a 2024 general election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) coalition was leading in about 250 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, news channels reported citing counting data, while the Election Commission said the party was ahead in enough seats to hold onto power.

Meanwhile, netizens have also reacted to the ongoing election results. They have brutally trolled politicians on social media. Some of the users found Priyanka Gandhi’s old video in which she can be seen sweeping Congress party symbol made on the floor with rangoli and trolled her now.

Check out:

Others are using a bulldozer video to take a dig at Akhilesh Yadav. They are saying ‘Bulldozer is back.’

Check out

Bulldozer is back along with Baba!!

The combo of Garmi Charbi will feel the chill!!#UPVotesBJP #UPMeinBaba pic.twitter.com/ —

Libtards cooling down their particular part after seeing Bulldozer Is Back in

BJP In UP#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ March 10, 2022

"Everyone will be surprised by the mandate because we are going to win with a thumping majority," said Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi. Uttar Pradesh is home to about a fifth of India’s 1.35 billion people and sends the most legislators to the parliament of any state.

The victory in the northern state has come despite the state and federal government`s much-criticized handling of COVID-19, high unemployment, and anger over farm reforms that Modi cancelled last year after protests. (With inputs from Reuters)